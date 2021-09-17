PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter
Meet Nova! Nova is a beautiful six-month-old white and tiger spayed female. She has grown up so far with her four brothers (also looking for a home) so she’s a bit of a pistol. Nova takes just a little time to warm up but then, like most kittens – loves to be held.
Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.
You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
Information provided by PAWS.