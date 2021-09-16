UPDATED: Graham Band Fest is Sept. 18

According to updated information from the Graham Band Parents leadership, the Dancin’ Band from Falconland will host its 49th annual marching band festival on Saturday, Sept. 18. An incorrect date was provided to the newspaper by the organization and that incorrect date appeared in an earlier post. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission price is $7. Bands performing will be from Urbana, Mechanicsburg, West Liberty-Salem, Miami East, Springfield and Graham.

