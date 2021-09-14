Evans wins ‘wings contest’

Shown is the winner of the “wings contest” held during the Balloon Festival at Grimes Field on Saturday. Pictured left to right: Elton Cultice, event chairman, John Evans, winner, Amber Weaver, owner of The Wing Bar and Mark Mefford, general manager of the Wing Bar in Urbana. The contest was sponsored by The Wing Bar and Mr. Evans won a $75 gift certificate to the restaurant by consuming 20 wings in five minutes! Some were mild, some were spicy and some were hot – he ate them all! Congratulations to Mr. Evans and a big thank you to The Wing Bar for sponsoring the contest!

