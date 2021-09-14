Pizza eating winners

Hodge Hager (left) and Josh Clark (right) tied for first place in the Marco’s Pizza Eating Contest held during the recent Balloon Fest. Both ate a medium pizza and swallowed their last bite at the same time! Sandy Gonzalez, event committee, presented the winners with a gift certificate of a free medium pizza each month for a year from the contest sponsors, Marco’s pizza.

