Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital celebrates 70th anniversary

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is celebrating seven decades of caring for the local community on its 70th anniversary Sunday.

The hospital opened its doors in 1951, with the help of area leaders dedicated to creating a hospital for the Urbana community. Today, the hospital continues to earn quality accolades and provide advanced treatments while continuing with its mission of providing good help and care to all those in need, according to a news release from Mercy Health.

“It has been an honor to serve the community of Urbana for the last 70 years,” said Jamie Houseman, president, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. “With the recent upgrades and achievements, including being rated as a 5-star CMS hospital, I am eagerly looking forward to continuing to provide the highest quality of care to this community for many years to come.”

Houseman credits the entire Urbana community for playing a vital role in Mercy Health’s ability to upgrade and improve the services and facilities available at the hospital throughout the years. New programs such as Community Paramedicine, senior behavioral health, intense Cardiac Rehab, and sleep studies have been added to the facility. Additionally, a complete renovation of the main entrance, an upgraded sterile surgery department, renovated imaging services, and the Moore consultation room were made possible with support of the amazing members of the Urbana community, Houseman said.

As a result of these many upgrades and program additions, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital “offers high-quality and comprehensive care right here where our community lives and works,” the news release states.

The leadership, physicians and entire team at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital looks forward to continuing to provide the highest quality care to Urbana and the surrounding communities for the next 70 years, according to Mercy officials.

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital marked its 70th anniversary on Sunday.

Info from Mercy Health

