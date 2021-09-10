Lippincott Road to close

CONCORD TWP. – The Champaign County Engineer, Stephen McCall, has announced that Lippincott Road in Concord Township will be closed to through traffic between Yearion Road and Upper Valley Pike beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 for approximately 6 weeks for rehabilitation of an existing prestressed concrete box beam bridge over Mad River. The work is being completed by J & J Schlaegel, Inc. at a contract price of $198,842.50. Funding for this project is through the Engineer’s share of motor vehicle and license fees and gasoline tax.

Information from Jami Hackworth

