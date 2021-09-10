Donation for the kids

For the fifth year, CT COMM Customer Service & Sales Manager Emily Huffman delivered Backpack Program donations to The Caring Kitchen’s Interim Director Tara Jordan. CT COMM holds the annual donation drive each year around back-to-school time. CT COMM customers and employees donate kid-friendly foods (individually packaged and easy for kids to open) to be used for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program. The donations for all five years have grown, with every year being more than 125 pounds, with this year’s delivery adding up to 175 pounds.

