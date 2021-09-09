CEP chooses Ebert for job

Champaign Economic Partnership (CEP) has named Richard Ebert as its Executive Director. Ebert will fully assume the role following the retirement of longtime Executive Director Marcia Bailey at the end of the year. Bailey, who has served the CEP since its inception, knows that Ebert is the right fit to continue the growing partnership between business and government in our community.

“Richard Ebert as the incoming Executive Director will be a welcomed addition to the Champaign Economic Partnership,” Bailey said. “His previous work experience and knowledge of the community is a vital asset to this position. Richard is a lifelong resident of Urbana/Champaign County and will have the best interest of the community in this new role. I look forward to seeing Champaign County continue to flourish.”

As a lifelong resident of Urbana, small business owner and fervent servant of his community, Ebert knows the importance of making connections that benefit the community. “We have experienced a tremendous amount of growth over the past few years. I want to continue assisting with that growth and look forward to finding solutions for our county businesses,” explained Ebert upon the announcement of his appointment.

Ebert goes on to share that working with Bailey certainly influenced his plan to expand current economic development. “My goal is to continue to grow CEP, create new opportunities and continue to look for ways to make connections between entities that benefit so many people.”

Ebert’s roots run deep in his community. He is both an alum of Urbana High School and the former Urbana University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Human Service Leadership. While serving professionally in many capacities, he most recently worked under the umbrella of the Champaign County Clerk of Courts as an Assistant Manager with the Champaign County BMV. He currently owns an entertainment business, Ebert Entertainment, where he is the DJ/Master of Ceremonies, served as an elected official for Urbana City Council and he and his wife have both owned small businesses located in Monument Square. His volunteer work includes being a member and chair for the City of Urbana Planning Commission and Urbana City Schools as the voice of the Urbana High School Marching Band.

Ebert says he has always had a calling to work within the business community of his hometown. “What Marcia has created, in essence, is a dream job. Our local county businesses are so vitally important. Being able to better serve them and the county communities is something I feel very strongly about.”

Kyle Hall, President of The Hall Company and President of CEP Board of Trustees shared his excitement for the future of Champaign County with Ebert onboard, “Richard has demonstrated a passion for Champaign County’s success over the years and is excited to get started. We look forward to seeing continued growth for our county and its towns and cities as we move forward.”

Ebert plans to hit the ground running.

“I am looking forward to meeting and talking to the business leaders and employers in our community. I am also excited to meet with the county villages and find out their hopes and dreams for their economic development,” he said. “I look forward to finding where I can be of the most assistance and really talk about strengths and opportunities where CEP can benefit those we serve.”

Current CEP Executive Director, Marcia Bailey along with incoming Executive Director, Richard Ebert. Bailey is set to retire at the end of 2021.

Bailey retiring at end of year

