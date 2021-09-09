Watch for cyclists September 12

As a reminder to the community, the Simon Kenton Bike Tour will be on the roads of northern Champaign and Logan counties on Sunday, September 12.

Please drive safely and be on the lookout for cyclists in the areas in the areas from Urbana to Ohio Caverns, Middleburg, Zanesfield, New Jerusalem and West Liberty. Please maintain a safe distance of at least 3 feet when passing cyclists and slow down and “Share the Road.”

Submitted story

Information from Jim Cook/Simon Kenton Pathfinders.

