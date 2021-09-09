CCHS opens new photography exhibit

On September 7, the Champaign County Historical Society opened an exhibit of photography by Judith Borst Smith.

The photographs in this exhibit were taken in the late 1980s and were of various places of Champaign County that were being lost to time. Many of these photographs were featured in Smith’s book “Lost and Found and Lost.”

Smith is a professional freelance photographer specializing in commercial and fine art photography. Her artistic merit is evidenced in the fine portraiture she has produced, along with commissioned photography for national and regional media publications. Smith is an Ohio native, educated at Urbana University with private studies in photography and art.

‘Lost and Found and Lost’ exhibit features the photography by Judith Borst Smith. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_REO_3712.jpg ‘Lost and Found and Lost’ exhibit features the photography by Judith Borst Smith. Submitted photos ‘Lost and Found and Lost’ exhibit features the photography by Judith Borst Smith. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_REO_3720.jpg ‘Lost and Found and Lost’ exhibit features the photography by Judith Borst Smith. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Information from Cheryl Ogden

