Balloon fest seeks calm skies

The skies above Urbana will be bright with color on Friday and Saturday evening when 12 hot air balloons take to the sky at 6 p.m. during the Balloon Fest – A Hot Air Affair at Grimes Field.

Join the festivities and enjoy an evening of fun for the whole family. Food trucks will offer a variety of food, a DJ will spin the latest tunes and the Flying Lab will be open for inspection.

Bring a lawn chair and marvel at the balloon glow scheduled for 8-8:30 p.m.

All balloon activities are governed by the weather and we are looking for a sunny, windless weekend!

The Balloon Fest and Balloon Glow are set for Friday and Saturday evening at Grimes Field. Pictured is the balloon glow from the 2019 event in this file photo. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_glow-burn.jpg The Balloon Fest and Balloon Glow are set for Friday and Saturday evening at Grimes Field. Pictured is the balloon glow from the 2019 event in this file photo. Andrew Grimm Photography Listed is the schedule of events for Friday and Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_schedule.jpeg Listed is the schedule of events for Friday and Saturday. Submitted graphic

Set for Friday and Saturday

Submitted story

Info from event organizers.

