Decode Zone opens in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Decode Zone on Friday, September 3. The new attraction is located at 1472 E. U.S. Route 36, suite G.

Decode Zone is the first escape room to open in Urbana, offering fun for the whole family. Offering a wide variety of puzzles, riddles, and enigmas in each room, adventure seekers will be seeking out clues as soon as they enter the room.

Decode Zone hours are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Book with them today to unfold the secrets that each scenario holds. You can book online at http://decodezonegames.com/.

