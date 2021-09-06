iLead Young Professionals honor Wears

The iLead Champaign County Young Professionals had the honor of presenting Cheryl Wears RN, BSN, and EMT-p of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital with a 2021 Health Care Hero of Champaign County award.

The iLead Health Care Heroes of Champaign County Award is designed to recognize health care professionals who exhibit compassionate care and exemplify the kind of health care member that patients, their families and staff recognize as an outstanding role model in the facility and the community.

Wears was nominated by Mercy Health Urbana Hospital President Jamie Houseman, who said: “Mercy Health’s mission statement is to extend the compassionate healing of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bringing good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Cheryl has embodied this mission in her work in and outside of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and we are proud to call her family.”

Information from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

