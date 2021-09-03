PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Dolly! Dolly is a three-year-old female, long-haired buff beauty. She is extremely gentle and likes to be brushed. Dolly is also very sweet and would make a wonderful lap cat. She is already spayed and will be good in just about any home.

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by PAWS.

