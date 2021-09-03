Scrap Tire Disposal, Electronic Waste Day Sept. 11

The Champaign Health District and the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District are teaming up to host a Scrap Tire Disposal Day and Electronic Waste Day on Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. These events are being offered simultaneously on the same date and time at a shared location for the convenience of the local community. All participants are requested to enter at the Park Avenue entrance and exit through the Henry Street entrance of the Champaign County Fairgrounds.

The Scrap Tire Disposal Day is being provided by the Champaign Health District in partnership with the City of Urbana and the Villages of Mechanicsburg, North Lewisburg, and St. Paris. Furthermore, grant funding for the Scrap Tire Disposal Day is being provided by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in an effort to reduce mosquito populations. The scrap tire event is only open to Champaign County residents, and there is a limit of 10 tires per person. In addition, there is a cost of $1 per tire, and cash and check only will be accepted. No tires on rims will be accepted. Tires shall always be disposed of properly and legally. For more information or questions regarding the Scrap Tire Disposal Day, please contact the Champaign Health District at 937-484-1606.

For the Electronic Waste Day, the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District has partnered with Accurate IT Recycling Services, the City of Urbana, the Champaign County Fair Board, the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, and the Champaign County Commissioners to host this event. There will be no charge for the recycling of most electronic items from households, businesses, industries, schools, and government. However, there will be a charge of up to $50 per item for televisions and CRT computer monitors. Accurate IT Recycling Services guarantees that all electronic equipment will be recycled in the most environmentally responsible fashion and in accordance with local, state, and federal EPA regulations in addition to the R2 standard. For general questions or more information regarding Electronic Waste Day, please contact the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District by calling 1-800-553-6763 or visit www.ncowaste.org.

Submitted story

Info from City of Urbana.

Info from City of Urbana.