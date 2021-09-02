Simon Kenton Pathfinders Bike Tour returns

After a one-year hiatus, due to the Covid pandemic in 2020, the Simon Kenton Pathfinders (SKP) group will again hold their annual fund-raising bike tour on Sunday, September 12.

This will be the 21st Annual Pathfinders Bike Tour which is again being held in memory of the late Betsy Bohl.

Betsy was a charter member and long-time treasurer of the Pathfinders and the Bohl family is graciously sponsoring the event to honor her many contributions to the trail.

The event will be staged at the historic Urbana Depot with check-in beginning at 7:30 a.m. and riders may depart on their route anytime after 8 a.m.-11 a.m. There are three route options, as follows: A 15-mile route which is entirely on the bike trail which is good for families and children; the 50K (31 miles) route winds on country roads from Urbana to Ohio Caverns and back through West Liberty to the start point at the Depot; The 100K (62 challenging miles) route follows the same route as the shorter route and then splits off to do a loop through Logan County on parts of the “Top of Ohio Trail,” the “Cardinal Trail” and portions of what was the 1980 Olympic Road Racing Trials course. In addition, due to Covid, a “Virtual Option” has been added which allows individuals to still support the Simon Kenton Trail while riding a route of their own choice at a time and place of their choosing. There are already virtual riders signed up from Arizona, Montana and elsewhere in Ohio.

Pathfinders President Jim Cook said: “Our group had many discussions on if and how to conduct our tour this year. We have taken many precautionary steps to make it a safe and enjoyable event. Preliminary registrations and sponsorships indicate we will have another successful bike tour. We are very fortunate to have such a supportive and appreciative community.”

Online (only) registrations may still be made on the Pathfinder’s website: simonkentonpathfinders.org until Thursday, September 9 at midnight. Walk-in registrations will be accepted on the day of the event (cash or checks only).

Cook reminds people that, “We are an all-volunteer group which has built and maintains the entire Simon Kenton Trail in both Champaign and Logan counties. We receive no tax monies through a park system as do other bike trails in the area. We are totally funded by donations, grants and fund-raising events such as this, our annual bike tour. Monies go to maintenance and improvements of the trail. We are planning crack sealing, seal coating and re-marking of the trail in the next 2-3 years, as well as improving some signage and safety features such as installing flashers at some dangerous crossings.”

Questions about the bike tour or any other SKT issue can be sent to: simon.kenton.pathfinders@gmail.com.

Sunday, September 12

