Chamber taking nominations for ‘Best of Champaign County’

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations until September 15 in 25 categories ranging from best coffee shop to best employer.

In order to be nominated the business or organization must be within the limits of Champaign County. Official voting for the Best of Champaign County will be September 16-October 22, after all nominations have been submitted. Voters are asked to donate $1 per vote to the Chamber of Commerce, so that it can continue to carry out its mission to connect Champaign County by promoting members and inspiring collaboration by offering resources and opportunities to enhance our community.

Nominations and ballots will be accepted online, by mail, email or in person at the Chamber of Commerce located at 127 W. Court St. in Urbana.

Chamber Director Sara Neer said: “We started the Best of Champaign County contest and fundraiser as a response to our events being cancelled due to the pandemic. The response from the community and our members was very positive and many asked us if we would continue to do it annually, so here we are. This is a great way to educate the community on the many great businesses and organizations that not only provide services to our county, but also are the first to sponsor, volunteer and give back.”

The Best of Champaign County winners will be recognized at the Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner on October 28, on various social media platforms and on the Chamber’s website.

To submit nominations, go to champaignohio.com.

