Moose group makes donation

The Women Of The Moose (WOTM) Chapter 698, “paid it forward” and donated many “Tommy Moose” dolls to the Urbana Police Division to be given to the children of our community for comfort during any traumatic experience. The WOTM donated in the spirit of this quote from President Abraham Lincoln: “No man stood so tall as when he stoops to help a child.” Pictured from left to right are Summer Routt, Sr. Regent, Josh Jacobs, UPD, Keith Hurst, UPD, Becky Strahler, Jr Past Regent, Logan Dunn, UPD, and Kathy Hildreth, Treasurer.

The Women Of The Moose (WOTM) Chapter 698, “paid it forward” and donated many “Tommy Moose” dolls to the Urbana Police Division to be given to the children of our community for comfort during any traumatic experience. The WOTM donated in the spirit of this quote from President Abraham Lincoln: “No man stood so tall as when he stoops to help a child.” Pictured from left to right are Summer Routt, Sr. Regent, Josh Jacobs, UPD, Keith Hurst, UPD, Becky Strahler, Jr Past Regent, Logan Dunn, UPD, and Kathy Hildreth, Treasurer. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_moose.jpg The Women Of The Moose (WOTM) Chapter 698, “paid it forward” and donated many “Tommy Moose” dolls to the Urbana Police Division to be given to the children of our community for comfort during any traumatic experience. The WOTM donated in the spirit of this quote from President Abraham Lincoln: “No man stood so tall as when he stoops to help a child.” Pictured from left to right are Summer Routt, Sr. Regent, Josh Jacobs, UPD, Keith Hurst, UPD, Becky Strahler, Jr Past Regent, Logan Dunn, UPD, and Kathy Hildreth, Treasurer. Submitted photo