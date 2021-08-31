Local 9/11 procession announced

On Saturday, Sept. 11, Champaign County EMS, fire and law enforcement agencies will have a public safety procession across Champaign County to mark the 20th year anniversary of 9/11.

The procession will have public safety vehicles with their lights on from agencies throughout the county and will stop at each agency’s headquarters and have a moment of silence to pay respect to the 412 public safety personnel who were killed in the attacks on 9/11.

At the last stop the total amount of silence will equal 412 seconds.

Accompanied with this story is the list of stops, time the procession arrives and the route taken. The public is invited to line the route or visit your local public safety station to pay their respects.

Here is the list of stops, time the procession arrives and the route taken. The public is invited to line the route or visit your local public safety station to pay their respects. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_route.jpeg Here is the list of stops, time the procession arrives and the route taken. The public is invited to line the route or visit your local public safety station to pay their respects. Submitted graphic

Submitted story

Information from Urbana Fire Division Chief Dean Ortlieb

Information from Urbana Fire Division Chief Dean Ortlieb