Mercy creates women’s Radiology Center

Mercy Health Urbana Hospital’s decision to create a Women’s Radiology center comes in response to a specific community need, according to Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.

“We continuously look at ways to not only reinvest but adapt to the health needs of our community. Our region needed a more accessible and comprehensive approach to women’s care. Therefore, we invested to add services and greatly improve our infrastructure,” she said.

The new Women’s Radiology Center will revolutionize the standard of care provided to women through upgraded technology, processes, and privacy.

Technology

The center will house a new DEXA machine, mammography and upgraded ultrasound units along with upgraded CT, Nuclear Medicine and Xray spaces. This technology improves upon what was previously offered and allows the Mercy Health ministry to further deliver on its promise of high quality, high tech care close to home.

Process

Radiology services for women often require a combination of different procedures that take place in different locations. For example, a comprehensive breast cancer screening requires screenings, diagnostic exams and invasive procedures. Under the current radiology process, these steps are done in different locations and require the patient to change locations often. With the new Women’s Radiology Center, all these steps can take place under one roof. Removing the need to change locations will create a new seamless process within the Women’s Radiology Center that will provide an optimal experience for all patients.

Privacy

“Women look for a place to seek certain imaging tests such as mammograms in a private setting, something we now offer with this expansion,” Houseman said.

The new Women’s Radiology Center was designed with patient privacy in mind.

In phase two of the project, the registration desk will also allow patients to interact with registrars while still maintaining their privacy. Along with the new waiting area, there is a new entry/exit point for Emergency Department and inpatients coming to the center for testing. In the past, these inpatients would interact with outpatients sitting in the waiting area; now they will have appropriate privacy upon arrival to the facility.

The Women’s Radiology Center was made possible through the generosity of the Mercy Memorial Hospital Association which through a $600,000 contribution funded in part the first phase and will fully fund the second phase.

“We are fortunate to be providing health care in the Urbana community,” Houseman adds. “Our community is what drives our investment, our innovation but most importantly, our mission.”

For more information on these services and other questions, visit www.mercy.com or call 937.653.5231.

The center will house a new DEXA machine. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_Phase-1-The-New-DEXA-Room.jpg The center will house a new DEXA machine. The center will house a mammography. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_mammo.jpg The center will house a mammography. The center will house upgraded ultrasound units. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_ultra.jpg The center will house upgraded ultrasound units.

