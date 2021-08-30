Springfield man dies in Sunday morning crash

MAD RIVER TWP. – A Springfield man died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, according to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Joseph A. Wells, age 26 of Springfield.

At approximately 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29 the Champaign County 911 Center received a call regarding a single vehicle rollover traffic crash in the 2200 block of state Route 560 in Mad River Township, Champaign County. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire/EMS personnel from JSP Fire were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the initial investigation revealed that a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling southbound on state Route 560 just north of Old Troy Pike, when it exited the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle then travelled back onto the roadway; lost control and went off the west side of the roadway in the 2200 block, where it struck a ditch and rolled before coming to a final rest. The driver of the vehicle was checked by JSP Fire/EMS, however he was found to be deceased.

This incident is remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_sheriff-3.jpg

Staff report

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.