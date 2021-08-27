Illegal plants confiscated

On Aug. 25, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office along with agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted operations to counter illegal drug activity within Champaign County.

During the course of this operation, investigators were able to locate and eradicate illegally-grown marijuana plants throughout various areas of Champaign County.

The confiscated plants have a combined street value of $86,000.

These incidents are currently under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_sheriff-1.jpg

Submitted story

Info from sheriff’s office

Info from sheriff’s office