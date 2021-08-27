PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Memphis! Memphis is a handsome five-month-old tiger kitten who would love to go home with one of his four siblings. He is a little shy but really does love to be held and petted. Come spend some time with him today at PAWS Animal Shelter

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Information provided by PAWS.

