Local cadet completes basic training at West Point

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Timothy Greenhouse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Greenhouse of Urbana, completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.

Greenhouse entered West Point on June 28 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT.

CBT is one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.

The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological and chemical training.

Greenhouse began classes Aug. 16.

The West Point curriculum offers 36 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.

Greenhouse graduated from Graham High School. He plans to graduate from West Point in 2025 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

About West Point

The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country. Its mission remains constant – to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army. For more information, go to www.westpoint.edu.

Submitted story

Information from U.S. Military Academy.

