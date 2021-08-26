City of Urbana’s 2021 crack sealing program scheduled to start

On Monday, August 30, 2021, Strawser Construction, Inc. of Columbus is scheduled to start work on the City of Urbana’s 2021 Crack Sealing Program. All work is weather permitting, and this work is anticipated to take approximately five days to complete. Parking restrictions will be posted within work areas, and vehicles parked in violation will be towed. In addition, flaggers may be used by the contractor on some streets to maintain traffic. This work is under contract for $50,376.90 and is one portion of the city’s planned asphalt maintenance and paving projects for 2021.

Under this program, the following streets are scheduled to be crack sealed: Lewis B. Moore Drive (State Route 55) from South Main Street to the western city limits; South Main Street (United States Route 68) from just south of Pearce Place to the southern city limits; South Edgewood Avenue from Lewis B. Moore Drive (State Route 55) to Miami Street; Union Alley from Glenn Avenue to Railroad Street; North Russell Street from Miami Street to Gwynne Street; Railroad Street from Union Alley to Gwynne Street; Railroad Street from West Light Street to the northern city limits; Taft Avenue from North Main Street to the City Garage; East Powell Avenue from South Kenton Street to the eastern city limits; East Court Street from North Main Street to North Jefferson Avenue; East Church Street from North Main Street to North Jefferson Avenue; Wallace Street from East Court Street to East Ward Street; Sycamore Street from Scioto Street to Washington Avenue; Finch Street from Scioto Street to Wooddale Drive; Amherst Drive from Finch Street to Bon Air Drive; Wooddale Drive; Washington Avenue from East Lawn Avenue to Dorothy Moore Avenue; Fountain Circle; Diamond Court; Dorothy Moore Avenue; and Boyce Street from Dorothy Moore Avenue to the eastern dead end.

