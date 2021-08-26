Join the chili fest fun

Do you have the best chili recipe around? Are you always asked to make your chili for tailgate parties or family gatherings?

If the answer is yes, then you need to enter the 14th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Cook-off to be held on Sept. 25, 2021 in downtown Urbana. Who can resist the chance to win the top prize of $1,000 or take home $500, $300, $200 or $100 as a runner-up? Dust off that apron, grab the big iron pot, and a few friends or family members and showcase your chili.

Applications and participation rules are available on line at www.chilicookoffofurbana.com. Entries are limited to the first 50 teams ( a team is limited to 4 members) and there is a discount for registering early. Save half price on the entry fee if received by Sept. 10, 2021.

The cook-off is sponsored by the Monument Square District and is held in conjunction with the Hoopla Parade featuring the Dayton Antioch Shriners. Applications for the parade are available on the Chili festival website and 4-H groups, church groups, ball teams and area bands are invited to join the fun.

Pictured seated: left – right: Mary Collier, Sandy Gonzalez, Bill Bean (Chairman). Standing: left-right: Audra Bean, Mark Hall, Vince Gonzalez, Charlie Moody, Lynette Moody, Amy Armstrong, Carolyn Headlee. Not pictured: Jeramiah Stocksdale, Mari Hall, Alyssa Dunham, Amy Chamberlain, Tom Tuller, Lois Monroe and Dwight Paul. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_chili.jpg Pictured seated: left – right: Mary Collier, Sandy Gonzalez, Bill Bean (Chairman). Standing: left-right: Audra Bean, Mark Hall, Vince Gonzalez, Charlie Moody, Lynette Moody, Amy Armstrong, Carolyn Headlee. Not pictured: Jeramiah Stocksdale, Mari Hall, Alyssa Dunham, Amy Chamberlain, Tom Tuller, Lois Monroe and Dwight Paul. Submitted photo

By Sandy Gonzalez

Info from event organizers.

