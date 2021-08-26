Real Living Darby Creek cuts ribbon

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Real Living Darby Creek on Friday, August 20. The Mechanicsburg real estate office recently moved locations. Real Living Darby Creek (Lisa Yates Office) is now located at 5 S. Main St. Mechanicsburg. They celebrated with a food concession, beverages, and raffles. For more information, find an agent or a listing visit https://www.realliving.com/darby-creek. Pictured left to right: Jolene Kessler, Jefferson Yates, Jesse Cooper, Leta Gunnell, April Smiley, Lisa Yates, Micah Westfall, Stacey Hamm, Dusty Hurst and Nikki Hartley.

