UPD seeking public’s help locating missing person

Urbana police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult.

Dylan M. McCullough, 29, of Urbana has not been seen or heard from since July 30, 2021. His family first reported him missing to Urbana police on Aug. 11 and police have put out a nationwide law enforcement alert listing him as a missing person. His family, friends and police are very concerned for his safety and well-being.

Dylan is described as 6-foot-5 with a slender build weighing 180 pounds, buzzed cut blonde hair and blue eyes with tattoos on both of his arms and hands. His vehicle is a blue 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Ohio plate #JJL6003.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning Dylan’s whereabouts to notify them at 937-653-3409 or the UPD Tip Line at 937-652-4357.

McCullough https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_image002.jpg McCullough McCullough’s vehicle is a blue 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Ohio plate #JJL6003. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_image001.jpg McCullough’s vehicle is a blue 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier with Ohio plate #JJL6003.

Submitted story

Info from UPD

Info from UPD