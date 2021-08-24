Monument set to mark 150 years

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles about the 150th anniversary of the “Man on the Monument” statue in Urbana.

“From the roar of the Cannon to the Silent Meditation of Peace.”

This is the theme for the celebration and rededication of the Man on the Monument. That familiar figure was erected in the Urbana square 150 years ago in December of 1871. A committee was formed in March of this year to plan that rededication. From that original committee, four sub-committees were formed and cover the following areas:

Preservation and Conservation includes cleaning the monument and the base; establishing a long-term plan for landscaping; installing more powerful lighting; and establishing a fund that would maintain a year-round seasonal look.

Countywide community efforts will include extensive promotion of the celebration and other monuments and sites in the county. In addition, photographs will be taken and posters made to create awareness of the monument and its history.

The Education and Arts Interpretation Committee will highlight the county’s role in the Civil War, with emphasis on including the county schools as well as home-schooled children in research and artistic interpretation of the monument.

The rededication of the monument will take place on Dec. 5, 2021 and mirror the original ceremony in 1871.

As the committees move forward with the rededication plans, we encourage county-wide participation. Please contact Sandy Gonzalez (sgonzalez@ctcn.net) or John Bry (bryj@oakgov.com).

Pictured from left are (first row): Elton Cultice, Hayla Parker, Sarah Finch, Sandy Gonzalez, Vince Gonzalez, Lynette Moody, Vicki Deere Bunnell and Kerry Brugger; (second row): Charles Emory, Dr. Charles Hickey, John Bry (chairman). Absent from photo: Bill Bean, Brenda Cook, Doug Crabill. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_committee.jpg Pictured from left are (first row): Elton Cultice, Hayla Parker, Sarah Finch, Sandy Gonzalez, Vince Gonzalez, Lynette Moody, Vicki Deere Bunnell and Kerry Brugger; (second row): Charles Emory, Dr. Charles Hickey, John Bry (chairman). Absent from photo: Bill Bean, Brenda Cook, Doug Crabill. Submitted photo

Participation welcome

By Hayla Parker

Information from monument committee.

