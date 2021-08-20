PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Belinda! Belinda is so cute and sweet natured. She is a 3 year old spayed female. She is quiet and gets along with the other cats just fine, no fuss at all. She will likely do well in just about any home.

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Belinda is a 3-year-old spayed female. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_belinda2.jpg Belinda is a 3-year-old spayed female. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

