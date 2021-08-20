Perpetual announces September dividend

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank [OTC Pink: “PFOH”] has announced a quarterly dividend of $.25 per share for the period ending September 30, 2021. This is equal to the dividend paid in 2020 for the same period.

Dividends for the 12-month period ending September 30, 2021 consisted of regular quarterly dividends of $1.00 per share and a special dividend of $.25 per share.

Total dividends paid for the fiscal year amounted to $1.25 per share.

The dividend will be payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 30, 2021.

The bank has in excess of $395 million in assets and $79 million in shareholders’ equity (20.00%) as of the dividend declaration and remains well capitalized under federal banking guidelines

Information from Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

