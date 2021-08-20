Deadly plane crash at U.S. 68 and Hickory Grove Road

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local first responders rushed to the scene of a fatal plane crash in Urbana Township on Friday afternoon.

The Champaign County coroner was called to the scene for one deceased person as rescuers searched for a possible second individual, according to reports from dispatch center communications.

The crash was reported at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the area of Hickory Grove Road and U.S. Route 68 in the area southwest of the intersection. U.S. Route 68 was closed during part of the investigation.

Further details about the crash, including the identity of the deceased person, were not available as of Friday afternoon.