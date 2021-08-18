Ribbon cuttings held in St. Paris

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the new Aktion Club little free library and Kiwanis Club sign on Monday, August 16. The new little library is located at Harmon Memorial Park and Kiwanis Club sign near the JSP Joint Fire District, both in St. Paris. To stay up to date and learn more on both of these non-profit organizations follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChampOhKiwanis .

Pictured left to right: Chad Lensman, Spencer Mitchell, Kristie Purtee, Jeremy Coey, Nicole Rush, Emily Smith, Jeff Coaty, Trevor Foster, Jenny White, Joe Glismann, Darlene Caudill, Susan Prince, Lynn Adell Mirtes. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_aktion-lfl1.jpg Pictured left to right: Chad Lensman, Spencer Mitchell, Kristie Purtee, Jeremy Coey, Nicole Rush, Emily Smith, Jeff Coaty, Trevor Foster, Jenny White, Joe Glismann, Darlene Caudill, Susan Prince, Lynn Adell Mirtes. Submitted photos Pictured left to right: Chad Lensman, Susan Prince, Spencer Mitchell, Jeremy Coey, Trevor Foster, Joe Glismann, Jeff Coaty, Nicole Rush, Jenny White, Lynn Adell Mirtes, Darlene Caudill, Kristie Purtee, Emily Smith https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_kiwanis-club-sign.jpg Pictured left to right: Chad Lensman, Susan Prince, Spencer Mitchell, Jeremy Coey, Trevor Foster, Joe Glismann, Jeff Coaty, Nicole Rush, Jenny White, Lynn Adell Mirtes, Darlene Caudill, Kristie Purtee, Emily Smith Submitted photos

Submitted story

Information from Rachel Casey

