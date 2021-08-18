Specialty dairy to host no-till event

Ohio No-Till Council is hosting an afternoon event focused on precision agriculture, manure, cover crops and using them as forages at The Woodruff Farm on August 27 from 1-4 p.m. at 3143 E. US 36, Urbana.

John Fulton will lead off at 1 p.m. with “Precision Planting in No-till.” He is an OSU Agricultural Engineer and a native of Miami County. OSU is testing/demonstrating the newest technology on planters.

Glen Arnold, OSU Extension Specialist, will share the latest information on “Manure injection in a growing crop.” This includes injecting into emerged corn with a 27-ft toolbar, 6000 gal/ac, at 5 mph. He will also discuss new research on injecting into growing wheat and forages, using a grassland applicator, with a drag hose. This works with no-till and is approved as an H2Ohio practice. The goal is to make more days available to spread liquid manure.

Amanda Douridas, OSU Extension, Champaign County will share what she learned from “Cover Crop trials at Farm Science Review” last year and share research results from using cover crops as forages. David Brandt, Fairfield County, will demonstrate the value of no-till and cover crops using a Rainfall Simulator. The program will end with a tour of the Woodruff Farm milk processing facility and an opportunity to purchase Ohio products from their store.

The Logan County Land Trust is a co-sponsor. Pay on arrival: $20. The first 40 participants will receive a $10 gift certificate to spend at the Woodruff Farm Market. Questions can be directed to Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu.

