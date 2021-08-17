Mercy Health to offer mobile mammography clinics

Mercy Health will be offering mobile mammography clinics around town.

There will be a clinic on August 24 at The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. To schedule 15-minute 3D or 2D mammogram, call (937) 523-9332. Appointments take about 15 minutes. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Check with insurance provider for the exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When registering, ask about financial assistance options. Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are welcome, but not guaranteed.

Multiple clinics will be offered in Springfield as well.