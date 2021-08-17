Art Affair changes due to pandemic concern

“Art Affair on the Square” is changing its name this year.

“Arts and Crafts in the Square” will be held on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers said, “Unfortunately, there have been several artists cancel in the last week due to the pandemic and no way of knowing what will happen in the next couple of weeks. Sarah Artz, chairperson, and the Art Affair committee felt it would not be fair to artists that travel, but would still like local vendors to have the opportunity to showcase their work on a smaller scale.”

Art Affair on the Square 2022 will be back the third Saturday in July.

Anyone with an interest in selling handmade/homemade/hand-painted creations is welcome this year. There is no set-up fee. Donations to Monument Square District are requested from vendors who participate. Vendors can submit an application online at www.monumentsquaredistrict.com. Donations to Monument Square District can be made online.

Questions can be sent to msdurbana@gmail.com.

