ReStore opens new location

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocation of ReStore Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The ReStore celebrated with food and entertainment while customers stopped by to browse the new store.

The ReStore is now located at the old NAPA building, 1007 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Reach out for volunteer opportunities and visit their website for more information http://HFHCCO.org/.

Pictured left to right are Marcia Ward, Frank Segreti, Anita Segreti – ReStore Manager, Greg Ward, Pastor Ray Branstiter, Ginny Stanley, Dan, and Marge Baker. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_restore-ribbon-cutting-.jpg Pictured left to right are Marcia Ward, Frank Segreti, Anita Segreti – ReStore Manager, Greg Ward, Pastor Ray Branstiter, Ginny Stanley, Dan, and Marge Baker. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Info from Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.