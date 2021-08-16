Fearless 5K to be held

MECHANICSBURG – The 9th Annual FEARLESS 5k is set for this Saturday at Goshen Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. This year’s face of the race is 2 year old, Tabatha Allen. To see Tabatha’s story go cotaforteamemmaa@gmail.com.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. for the kids fun run ($15) set at 9:45 a.m. or the 5k Run/Walk ($35.00) & 1 mile run/ walk ($15.00) at 10 a.m. Registration on the day of the race is $35 for the 5k events. For early registrations, the cost is $30, go to https://runsignup.com/fearless5k.

If the participant brings a pair of gently worn or new pair of shoes, boots, flip flops, sandals, heels or dress shoes any size to registration on the morning of the event, the $5 additional cost will be waived for the 5k. Anyone may donate these shoes to help support the Mechanicsburg cross country team’s shoe drive sponsored by Funds2orgs.com. Questions about the 9th Annual FEARLESS 5k or the shoe drive can be forwarded to Kathy Durham at running4lifeoh@gmail.com.

There will be a live DJ, food and other vendors, raffle items, bounce house, cotton candy, medals & t-shirts for participants and top male, female and age group awards given.

Submitted story

Information from Kathy Durham

