PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Ellery! Ellery is a very petite 1-year-old gray and white spayed female. She’s sweet and loves to be petted. Ellery’s ideal home would be where she would be the only kitty. She is learning to play well with others, however it takes her a little while. Come meet her today at PAWS Animal Shelter

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

Ellery is a very petite 1-year-old gray and white spayed female. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_Ellery1.jpg Ellery is a very petite 1-year-old gray and white spayed female. Submitted photo

Information provided by PAWS.

