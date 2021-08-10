Local food bank to host Harvest Breakfast

SPRINGFIELD – Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties (SHFB) is hosting its inaugural Harvest Breakfast on Friday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.

The Harvest Breakfast keynote speaker will be Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America. Babineaux-Fontenot will discuss national food insecurity trends and how food banks have a positive, long-lasting social impact on the communities they serve. Second Harvest is also celebrating its 40th anniversary and has established the Harvest Award which will be awarded to an exemplary partner from each county.

The 2021 theme for the breakfast is Food is Health.

The past two years, Second Harvest has built strong partnerships with local health care providers. There is a direct correlation between access to healthy food and healthy living. Adam Groshans, Mercy Health’s president, will discuss the partnership between Second Harvest and the hospital.

The Harvest Breakfast is possible thanks to sponsors Mercy Health (presenting sponsor) and Dayton Children’s Hospital (health sponsor).

Seats are limited, so register now by reserving your free ticket online or by contacting Audrey Vanzant at 937-325-8715 ext. 102 or avanzant@theshfb.org.

Submitted story

Info from Second Harvest.

