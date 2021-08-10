Identities of U.S. 68 crash victims released

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the names of the individuals involved in a quadruple fatal two-vehicle crash south of Urbana on Saturday evening.

The names of all the occupants and victims are listed below.

Occupants of 2002 Suzuki SUV:

-Mindy Scott, age 26, Springfield

-Christiana Burchnell, age 11, Springfield

-Zachariah Billingsley, age 1, Springfield

-Robert T. Whitt, age 24, Springfield, deceased

-Timothy J. Whitt, age 31, Springfield, deceased

-Amber N. Whitt, age 33, Springfield, deceased

-Immanuel J. Burchnell, age 13, Springfield, deceased

Occupants of the 2021 Toyota Highlander:

-Richard Snyder, age 63, Urbana

-Debra Snyder, age 65, Urbana

About the crash

On August 7, 2021 at approximately 7:07 p.m. the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call of a two vehicle traffic crash that had just occurred in the 3100 block of US 68 South. Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Urbana Fire/EMS Division immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a white 2021 Toyota Highlander was operating northbound in the 3100 block of U.S. Route 68 South when a white 2002 Suzuki SUV crossed the center line into the northbound lane of travel, where there was a head-on collision. Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies began the investigation, additionally, the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team (MCCIT) was also called to the scene to assist.

The occupants of the Toyota Highlander were taken to an area hospital by Urbana Fire/EMS for treatment of their injuries. The driver and one occupant of the Suzuki SUV were transported by Mechanicsburg EMS to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital for treatment of their injuries. An additional occupant of the Suzuki SUV was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton, Ohio by CareFlight.

There were four additional victims in the 2002 Suzuki SUV that were declared deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_sheriff.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

