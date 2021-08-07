COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Sunday, August 8

“Jungle Cruise”: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana.

Monday, August 9

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: moved to Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 10

Mobile Mammography: at the Champaign County Fair, 384 Park Avenue, Urbana from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. To schedule 15-minute 3D or 2D mammogram, call (937) 523-9332. Appointments take about 15 minutes. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Check with insurance provider for the exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When registering, ask about financial assistance options. Bring a photo ID and insurance card. Walk-ins are certainly welcome, but not guaranteed.

The Just 4 Fun Line Dancers: performing to upbeat rock and country music from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Champaign County Fair 4-H shelter house behind the Michaels building. For more information, call Jack Ferryman at (937) 652-1763

Friday, August 13

Champaign County Right to Life: at noon, a $100 drawing will be held to choose a winner from all babies’ names submitted this week and next in the Most Precious Baby Contest in Merchants Building, Champaign County Fairgrounds.

Saturday, August 14

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Second Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Urbana. The day features shopping, sidewalk artisans and crafters, food trucks, live music.

Champaign County Farmers Market: from 9 a.m. until noon. Behind Urbana Municipal Building near Locust Street

Sunday, August 15

Champaign County Arts Council Sounds of Summer series: Noah Back will perform at Harmon Park in St. Paris at 6 p.m. (free admission)

1950 National Plowing Contest: 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum at 809 East Lawn Avenue, there will be a program on the 1950 National Plowing Contest that was held in Champaign County.

Pony Wagon Historical Museum: will be opened from 1-4 p.m. located at 510 Washington St., St. Paris.

Monday, August 16

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.Redcrossblood.org

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board Meeting: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S U.S. Route 68, Urbana, Ohio.

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Urbana City Board of Education meeting: time changed to 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building, 1673 S U.S. Hwy 68

Mechanicsburg school board meeting: (moved from Aug. 9). Will be held at 6 p.m.

WL-S BOE: meeting moved to August 24

Grimes Retiree Potluck: 11:30 a.m. at the Grimes Flying Lab Museum, Grimes Airport in Urbana. All Grimes retirees welcome.

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

Champaign County monthly community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Hwy. 68, Urbana. Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call Community Blood Center (937) 461-3220.

Urbana City Council (Economic Development Committee/Zoning Committee): 5 p.m. at Urbana Municipal Building, Training Room, 2nd Floor

St. Paris/Christiansburg Friends of Library Book sale: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.