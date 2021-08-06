Four selected for Graham Hall of Honor

ST. PARIS -The Graham Local Schools will be hosting the 2nd annual induction to the Graham Hall of Honor on Friday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

The recognition will take place at Graham High School prior to the home varsity football game versus Buckeye Valley High School.

The creation of the Hall of Honor is to acknowledge and celebrate the services and support that Graham’s distinguished inductees have provided.

Please RSVP to the athletic department if you would like to attend or need more information at (937) 663-0001 or lewisja@grahamlocalschools.org.

These individuals have been selected into the 2021 Hall of Honor: Mike Ludlow, Cliff Baughman, Rich Goddard and Ruth Peirson. There will be more detailed information regarding each individual to follow.

Information from Jay Lewis

