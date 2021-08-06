West Liberty church to offer GriefShare

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty United Methodist Church is once again offering Grief Support through GriefShare — a 13-week seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild life after losing a loved one.

Two in-person session times meeting at the church are: Mondays at 10 a.m. Aug. 23-Nov. 15, 2021 or Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24-Nov. 16, 2021. Online Zoom Session will be Mondays at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23. 2021-Nov. 15, 2021

In-person groups will be meeting at the West Liberty United Methodist Church — 202 W. Newell St. in West Liberty.

For those who do not want to meet in person, the Zoom meeting is available. Call Gene Farley (number below) for access code and book.

Please register for all sessions by calling 937-441-3592 or register online at griefshare.org Walk-ins are always welcome.

Information from Gene Farley

