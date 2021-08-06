PET OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Ollie! Ollie is an eight-year-old neutered male. Ollie is a big 17 pounds and is also deaf. Currently he has a “lion cut” as he had matts when he came to us and needed shaved, however – he has beautiful long white hair and is as friendly as can be. If you’d like to meet him, stop by PAWS today – you’ll be sure to fall in love with this gentle giant.

PAWS is in need of foster homes and volunteers. If interested in helping, call 937-653-6233 or stop by the shelter.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana.

You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_Ollie.jpg

Information provided by PAWS.

