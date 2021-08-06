Wanted: 2021 Jr. Fair grand champ photos

Champaign County Junior fair grand champions, reserve grand champions and overall champions are welcome to submit photos of themselves with their trophies and exhibits to the following email address: UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com.

Submissions must use JPEG file format and include name of the winner and name of the award.

Other submissions

Results files from FFA, open class and adult category fair shows can also be emailed to the address above in attached Word document format or pasted in the regular portion of the email. Excel spreadsheets and PDF image files cannot be used for results submissions.

A top junior fair exhibitor, Kole Bishop, shows his project at the 2020 fair. Top winners are invited to email their photos to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_kole_bishop.jpg A top junior fair exhibitor, Kole Bishop, shows his project at the 2020 fair. Top winners are invited to email their photos to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com. File photo