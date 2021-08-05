Local groups team up to help beat the heat

The summer months are in full swing as Ohioans feel the increased warmth from the sun.

Many people enjoy getting a break from the outside heat by going into their homes to enjoy the cold blast of air conditioning.

Unfortunately, the luxury of air conditioning is not always readily available for everyone in the area.

This is why Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is teaming up with several community organizations to give away fans to those in need. These organizations include Hope 4 Good, 13 Fires Associates, Urbana Fire Division as well as Walter and Lewis Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Fans are available to residents of Champaign County who meet any of the following criteria: 60+ years of age, medically compromised and home-bound.

“Health care extends beyond the hospital walls and this is a great example of our ministry in further extending healing, in a different way,” said Jamie Houseman, president, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

The first of these distributions happened last weekend.

To get a fan or get more information, please call the Urbana Fire Division at (937) 652-4371, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Limit one fan per household. Arrangements can be made for pickup or delivery.

Submitted story

Info submitted on behalf of donors by Mercy Health.

Info submitted on behalf of donors by Mercy Health.