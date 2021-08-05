CT COMM helps with Back Pack Program drive

It’s starting to look a lot like back-to-school season.

For the fifth year, CT COMM is accepting nonperishable food donations for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program.

CT COMM’s collection drive began Monday, Aug. 2, and will last through Friday, Aug. 27. Community members are encouraged to bring donations to the CT COMM lobby located at 126 Scioto St. in Urbana during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Once compiled, CT COMM representatives will deliver all food items to the Caring Kitchen to be distributed via the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program.

For several years, the Caring Kitchen has helped to facilitate the Backpack Program to ensure that children throughout the community have access to food outside of traditional school hours – mostly over weekends and school holidays.

Many single-serve items are easy to pack into backpacks: individual cereal boxes, pudding, applesauce, fruit or veggie cups, pop tarts, breakfast bars and granola bars, among others. Single-serve microwaveable items are also great for lunch and dinner options include macaroni and cheese, ravioli, soups, chicken and noodle or beef and noodle dinners.

Despite the pandemic in 2020, CT COMM was able to collect just over 220 pounds of nonperishable items for the Urbana City Schools Backpack Program. The 2021 goal is 240 pounds.

Contact CT COMM Customer Service and Sales Manager Emily Huffman for more information at (937) 653.4000 or emily@ctcommunications.com.

Emily Huffman, CT COMM Customer Service and Sales Manager, is pictured left and Interim Executive Director of the Caring Kitchen, Tara Jordan, is pictured right.

Submitted story

Information from Emily Huffman

