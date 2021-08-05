Scioto Street lane closures begin Aug. 6

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Urbana are resurfacing Scioto Street from Locust Street to the U.S. 36/State Route 29 split for safety improvements.

Expect single-lane closures on U.S. 36 (Scioto Street) between North Locust Street and Berwick Drive, within the City of Urbana on Friday, August 6 through Thursday, September 30, between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be maintained.

As part of the resurfacing, the city will incorporate safety improvements recommended by a safety study of the corridor.

The safety improvements will result in additional on-street parking restrictions on Scioto Street at the intersections with Kenton Street, Happersett Street, and Sycamore Street. Left turns from Patrick Avenue to Scioto Street will be prohibited.

A & B Asphalt Corporation was awarded the contract in March for $560,000.

All work will be contingent upon the weather. Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions, and motorists are reminded to stay alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

Information from ODOT.

