Taylor to wrestle for gold medal at Olympics

CHIBA, Japan – Graham High School graduate David Taylor of the United States advanced to the final in the men’s freestyle wrestling 86kg (190 pound) class.

He won all three of his matches by technical superiority: 11-0 over Ali Shabanau of Belarus, 12-2 over American-born Myles Amine of San Marino and 10-0 over Deepak Punia of India.

Taylor will face Hassan Yazdani of Iran in the gold-medal match at 6:15 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday (televised on The Olympic Channel live and tape-delayed). A watch party will be held at Graham Middle School. The front doors will open at 6 a.m.

Yazdani, the No. 1 seed, took Olympic gold at 74kg in 2016.

Taylor, 30, beat Yazdani en route to winning the world title at 86kg in 2018. Taylor is 2-0 all time versus Yazdani.

Graham High School graduate David Taylor (right) celebrates after defeating India’s Deepak Punia in a men’s 86kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the Olympics in Chiba, Japan. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/08/web1_taylor2-1.jpg Graham High School graduate David Taylor (right) celebrates after defeating India’s Deepak Punia in a men’s 86kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match at the Olympics in Chiba, Japan. AP Photo/Aaron Favila